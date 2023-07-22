Ladies Golf – July 19

99 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st: The Levesque Ladies, Evra, Edie and Varerie – 36

2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 37

3rd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 39

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 41

2nd: Chanelle Charron, Ashley Coombs, Sue Lord – 41

3rd: Chantel Turcotte, Edith Levesque, Jerika Lord – 42

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Darlene Trovarello, Jessica Trovarello, Spare – 42

2nd: Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lyn McKenna, Sue Switzer – 43

3rd: Anita Kraly, Joanne Beland, Spare – 43

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 44

2nd: Connie Taylor, Cathy Cyr, Spare – 44

3rd: Erin Andrews, Becca Goodmurphy, Spare – 45

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Michelle Terris, Christie Terris, Tammy Asselin – 45

2nd: Lindsey Kobzick, Vanessa Skouras, Spare – 45

3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Hayli Spooner – 46

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Spare – 48

2nd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzki, Spare – 48

3rd: N/A –

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Kayla Lamon, Nadine Carteledge, Hayley Filion – 48

2nd: Jen McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 48

3rd: N/A –

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Rachael Korytko-Amos

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Christie Terris

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Kathy Turyk

Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Silvana Dereski

Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Shirley Hale

Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Kathy Culhane

Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Linda Guindon

Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Diedre Dupuis

R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 (1st shot) : Shirley Hale

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Evra Levesque…VIENNEAU 🙂

Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Melissa Terris

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 9 (3rd shot) : Sue Lord (Birdie!!!)

Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Draw : Kathy Miller

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw : Jody McRae

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Draw : Darlene Trovarello

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1514.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1564.00!! -$1514.50 + $49.50)

15 Foot Putt – $91.50 Total – No winner (Next will be $141.00 – $91.50 + $49.50) names drawn will putt this coming week, July 26th – Chanelle Charron, Kathy Culhane, Hayley Filion – (drawn by Karl)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.