Nipigon OPP – Stunt Driver charged travelling 149km/h

Another stunt driver is without their Licence and vehicle after being caught travelling 149 Kilometers per hour on Highway 11-17 near Nipigon.

On July 20, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment were conducting radar enforcement on Highway 11-17 near Nipigon. Nipigon OPP members observed a vehicle travelling at 149 Kilometers per hour and conducted a traffic stop.

Through investigation, a 54-year-old of Geraldton has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.