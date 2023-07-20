Morning News – July 20

July 20, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 13.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 27 (27 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 6 are under control and 21 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
- The majority of the Northeast Region is showing a low to moderate fire hazard. Two areas of the Northeast Region are maintaining a high fire hazard this afternoon: namely an area located from Espanola to Whitefish along Highway 17; and part of the northern half of Pukaskwa National Park. For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, view our interactive map.
News Tidbits:
- On Friday, July 21, 2023, Ontario Parks is once again offering free day-use access to provincial parks to celebrate Healthy Parks Healthy People Day. This annual celebration is part of a global movement to promote the incredible health benefits of getting outside in nature. Studies show spending time in nature can improve our mental, physical, and social well-being, including lower blood pressure, increased self-esteem and reduced anxiety.
- Amazing to see the sonar images of the 19th century tugboat Satellite. She was actually discovered in August 2021, about 48 kilometres, or 30 miles, northwest of Whitefish Point on June 21, 1879. It took time for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society to verify the identity of this wreck.
Provincial Announcements:
- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health at 11 in Ottawa
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – July 20 - July 20, 2023
- Morning News – July 19 - July 19, 2023
- Morning News – July 18 - July 18, 2023