GUINDON, Raymonde

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of Léo-Paul for 60 years. Precious mother of Lynn Kingston (Wilson), Annette Lytwenko (David) and Lorraine Albert (Fern). Loving and proud mémére of Alexander (Jake), Veronica (Chance), Mallory (Tyler), Shelby, Jamie (D.J.) and Jodie. Great mémére of Audrey, Alaina, Alice, and Felix. Predeceased by her parents Emelia and Ernest Beland. Dear sister of Henri, Camille, Patricia, Fernand, Aline, predeceased by Denis and Raymond. Raymond will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and her many nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Center, Sault Ste. Marie.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Eric Pannike officiating. For family members and friends that are not able to attend the service in person but who would like to view the memorial service via live stream, please send an e-mail to Kerry Funeral Home ([email protected]) with a brief note asking for the link for Raymonde’s service on or before Thursday, July 20th at 5:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to the Alzheimer Society or to the March of Dimes would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.

Décédée paisiblement avec sa famille à ses côtés au Centre de santé Lady Dunn le samedi 15 juillet 2023 à l’âge de 80 ans. Épouse bien-aimée de Léo-Paul depuis 60 ans. Mère précieuse de Lynn Kingston (Wilson), Annette Lytwenko (David) et Lorraine Albert (Fern). Grand-mère aimante et fière d’Alexander (Jake), Veronica (Chance), Mallory (Tyler), Shelby, Jamie (D.J.) et Jodie. Grande-mémère d’Audrey, Alaina, Alice et Felix. Prédécédée par ses parents Emelia et Ernest Beland. Chère sœur de Henri, Camille, Patricia, Fernand, Aline, prédécédée par Denis et Raymond. Sa famille élargie et ses nombreux neveux et nièces se souviendront affectueusement de Raymonde.

La crémation aura lieu au River’s Edge Cremation Center, à Sault Ste. Marie.

Une messe commémorative aura lieu à l’église St. Monica’s le vendredi 21 juillet 2023 à 14 h, sous la présidence du révérend Eric Pannike. Pour les membres de la famille et les amis qui ne peuvent pas assister au service en personne mais qui aimeraient voir le service commémoratif en direct, veuillez envoyer un courriel à Kerry Funeral Home ([email protected]) avec une brève note demandant le lien pour le service de Raymonde au plus tard le jeudi 20 juillet à 17 h.

L’inhumation suivra au cimetière de Woodland.

La famille apprécierait des dons commémoratifs à la Société Alzheimer ou à la Marche des dix sous.

Les arrangements sont confiés à Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.