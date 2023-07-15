Marathon OPP – Second Degree Murder Charges Laid

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with murder in connection with a death in the Town of Marathon.

On July 15, 2023, just before 1:30 a.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment responded to an incident where one individual was located with life-threatening injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Charity BITTERN-MOSES, age 39, of Marathon.

As a result of the investigation, Dallas MALLEY, age 20, of Marathon has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 20, 2023.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services and regional crime members, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety, but the public can expect to see a large police presence in the area.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.