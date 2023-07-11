Fog Advisory (Pukaskwa Park – Lake Superior Park)

5:25 a.m. EDT Tuesday 11 July 2023

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Patchy dense fog will continue early this morning for areas near the Lake Superior shore and for portions of the Trans Canada Highway. The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.