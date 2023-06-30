Morning News – June 30

Jun 30, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Cloudy with 60%chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 9.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 21 (16 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 4 are not under control, 4 are being held, 7 fires are under control and 6 is being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- Areas north of Kapuskasing and Smooth Rock Falls to Moosonee are under an extreme fire hazard. Areas north of Michipicoten River and Hawk Junction are under a low fire hazard, as well as areas south and east of North Bay and Parry Sound. Most other areas in the Northeast Region are seeing moderate to high fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
- The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has appointed Harriet Solloway as Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada for a term of seven years, effective September 27, 2023. Reporting directly to Parliament, the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada works to strengthen accountability and oversight of government operations, with jurisdiction over most federal public sector organizations, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Crown corporations. The Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner investigates wrongdoing in the federal public sector and helps protect whistleblowers and those who participate in investigations from reprisal.
