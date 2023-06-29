Morning News – June 29

Jun 29, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Local smoke this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon then light this afternoon. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local smoke. Low 14.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 16 (21 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these, 4 are not under control, 4 are being held, 7 fires are under control and 1 is being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- Areas south of Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie are showing a low to moderate hazard. North of Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie the hazard fluctuates from low to extreme.
News Tidbits:
- Wawa-news has been told that people are continuing to dump waste at William Teddy Park on Wawa Lake. That is such a beautiful place, and doesn’t deserve to be ruined
- Don’t forget the Pride March (5 p.m.), Dance Party (6 p.m.) and Hip Hop Dance Class (7 p.m.). The festivities begin at the Wawa Public Library and end at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre
- Sad news for fans of Yamaha snowmobiles. 2025 is the last model year of production, however, Yamaha intends to provide parts availability, service after the final production run occurs
- The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has reopened investigations into the sudden deaths of 13 Indigenous people in Thunder Bay between 2006 and 2019.
