If you visit Rainbow Falls Provincial Park – OPP ask you to watch for any signs of Christina Calayca

As campers and tourists return to the area of Rainbow Falls Provincial Park, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public to watch for any signs of a woman who disappeared nearly 16 years ago.

Christina CALAYCA of Toronto was last seen on the morning of August 6, 2007. She had been camping at the park, located along Highway 17, between the communities of Schreiber and Rossport, when she went out for a run. Christina, who was 20 at the time, was never seen again.

Extensive searches of the area were conducted, but there has never been a trace of Christina. While it’s not known if her disappearance involved foul play, it cannot be ruled out.

Christina was wearing a blue hoodie, a maroon/purple striped shirt, black pants and blue and white running shoes which fastened with Velcro.

Investigators are asking people in the area to report any sign of human remains (bones) or articles of clothing, or even pieces of clothing, that match the description of what Christina had been wearing.

Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.