Jun 26, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario have moved into the area, resulting in deteriorated air quality. Conditions are expected to improve tonight into Tuesday.
- Today – Showers with risk of thunderstorms. Widespread smoke. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Widespread smoke. Low 11.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 27 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,239 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- The fire hazard is high to extreme across most of the Northeast Region again today, while some portions of the region have seen some precipitation, lowering the fire hazard into the low to moderate range in most of the Wawa and Haliburton sectors, and some parts of the Cochrane sector including Hearst, Kapuskasing and areas around Attawapiskat.
News Tidbits:
- Hooray – The LDHC Gift Shop will finally be OPEN for the 1st time since March of 2020! They will be open today from 10 – 2 p.m. and again Tuesday & Wednesday!
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – June 26 - June 26, 2023
- Morning News – June 24 - June 24, 2023
- Morning News – June 23 - June 23, 2023