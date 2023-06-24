Morning News – June 24

Jun 24, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Local smoke. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Local smoke. Low 15.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 27 active fires (28 yesterday) in the Northeast Region.
- Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held.
- Wawa 7 is under control at 0.2 of a hectare. It is located half a kilometre southeast of Tarpon Lake, and on the west side of highway 17.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,229 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 12 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located approximately 8 km north of highway 101 and east of The Shoals Provincial Park.
- The fire hazard is high to extreme across the vast majority of the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- On June 20, the Carrefour Options+ school community proudly celebrated the first two graduates of its Personal Support Worker (PSW) program. Alyssa Bélanger and Sylvie Trottier received their PSW certification as well as their pin and certificate from the Ontario Long Term Care Association.
