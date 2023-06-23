Shooting deaths in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory being investigated

The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has identified two people who died as a result of a shooting in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.

On June 18, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, Manitoulin OPP and United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police, responded to a shooting in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory. Three people had sustained gunshot wounds. Two of the victims died as a result of their injuries. The third victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The deceased victims have been identified as Lucius JACKO, 44 years old, and Robert WEMIGWANS, 39 years old, both of Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and remain in custody.

The Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP North East Region Forensic Identification Services, United Chiefs Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

The OPP is appealing to anyone who may have observed suspicious activity related to this investigation to call the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.