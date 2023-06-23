Morning News – June 23

Jun 23, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Local smoke this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of thunderstorms. Local smoke. Low 12.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 28 active fires (23 yesterday) in the Northeast Region.
- Chapleau 12 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located approximately 8 km north of highway 101 and east of The Shoals Provincial Park.
- Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,229 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- The fire hazard is high to extreme across the vast majority of the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- Cosmetics animal testing and trade will officially be banned in Canada, after the Canadian government today passed measures through the Budget Implementation Act (Bill C-47). In addition to banning cosmetics animal testing, the amendments will also prohibit selling cosmetics that rely on new animal testing data to establish the product’s safety, and false or misleading labelling pertaining to the testing of cosmetics on animals.
- Confederation College’s Film Production Program has launched Conflix: The Podcast. This podcast will explore film careers, focusing on the technical aspects of filmmaking, highlighting the journeys of past graduates who have made a name for themselves in the industry, as well as other prominent filmmakers with a connection to Northwestern Ontario. There are nine episodes in the first season of the podcast, featuring local and provincial guests.
- Southern Ontario, Bracebridge of the first new all-season, full-service provincial park in over 40 years. Bigwind Lake Provincial Park will offer overnight and electrified campgrounds, backcountry camping, cross-country skiing, canoeing and hiking. Once complete, the park is expected to add 250 campground campsites and up to 25 new cabins. Locally, Obatanga Provincial Park and The Shoals remain closed (2012) for overnight camping, and are not staffed.
Provincial Announcements:
- Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade in Ottawa at 2:00 p.m.
