Morning News – June 22

Jun 22, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Hazy. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Hazy early this evening. Low 10.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 23 active fires (20 yesterday) in the Northeast Region.
- Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held. Travel, use and access restrictions related to this fire have been revoked.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228-hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- Cochrane 6 was confirmed on June 2. It is a 1,239-hectare wildland fire located 9 kilometres west of Lake Abitibi and 1 kilometre east of Marathon Lake. This fire is holding along cat guards, roads, and natural boundaries. It is not under control.
- Cochrane 7 was confirmed on June 2. It is a 10,719 hectare wildland fire is located northeast of Lake Abitibi and 7 kilometres southwest of Joe Lake. Heavy equipment continues to be utilized to aid in suppression efforts. It is not under control.
- The fire hazard is high to extreme across the vast majority of the Northeast Region yesterday afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. reported Wednesday evening a net fourth-quarter loss of $20.4 million, compared to net income of $242.9 million during the same fiscal period last year. This is a result of steel selling at lower prices, higher costs from switching to more expensive purchased coke (previously internally produced), and increased costs for supplies. Additional costs that the company is facing is the budget overrun of $175 million in the electric arc furnace.
- It will be 50 years this fall since the words “This is Indian Land”was painted on the railway bridge in Garden River. The promise to keep the original painters identity unknown was set aside to recognize their brave act as part of the celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day. Bob, Darrell, Keith and Willie Boissoneau, along with Andre and Scott Lesage were the original artists.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – June 22 - June 22, 2023
- Morning News – June 21 - June 21, 2023
- Morning News – June 20 - June 20, 2023