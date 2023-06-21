Breaking News

Morning News – June 21

Jun 21, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 25 with the temperature falling to 22 this afternoon. Humidex 26.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 11.

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • There are currently 20 active fires (19 yesterday) in the Northeast Region.
  • Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held.
  • Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
  • Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228-hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
  • Cochrane 6 was confirmed on June 2. It is a 1,239-hectare wildland fire located 9 kilometres west of Lake Abitibi and 1 kilometre east of Marathon Lake. This fire is holding along cat guards, roads, and natural boundaries. It is not under control.
  • Cochrane 7 was confirmed on June 2. It is a 10,719 hectare wildland fire is located northeast of Lake Abitibi and 7 kilometres southwest of Joe Lake. Heavy equipment continues to be utilized to aid in suppression efforts. It is not under control.
  • The fire hazard is moderate from North Bay to Pembroke. From Parry Sound going north, the hazard is high to extreme.

News Tidbits:

  • Today is the first day of summer, and also is the Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year

Provincial Announcements:

  • Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development in Burlington at 1 p.m.
