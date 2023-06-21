Morning News – June 21

Jun 21, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 25 with the temperature falling to 22 this afternoon. Humidex 26.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 11.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 20 active fires (19 yesterday) in the Northeast Region.
- Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228-hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
- Cochrane 6 was confirmed on June 2. It is a 1,239-hectare wildland fire located 9 kilometres west of Lake Abitibi and 1 kilometre east of Marathon Lake. This fire is holding along cat guards, roads, and natural boundaries. It is not under control.
- Cochrane 7 was confirmed on June 2. It is a 10,719 hectare wildland fire is located northeast of Lake Abitibi and 7 kilometres southwest of Joe Lake. Heavy equipment continues to be utilized to aid in suppression efforts. It is not under control.
- The fire hazard is moderate from North Bay to Pembroke. From Parry Sound going north, the hazard is high to extreme.
News Tidbits:
- Today is the first day of summer, and also is the Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development in Burlington at 1 p.m.
