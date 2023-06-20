Breaking News

Morning News – June 20

Jun 20, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Hazy. High 26. UV index 9 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 12.

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • There are currently 20 active fires (19 yesterday) in the Northeast Region.
  • Wawa 3 was confirmed on May 27. It is a 6,678 hectare wildland fire located south of Trent Lake and Round Lake, and 5 kilometres northwest of Duffy Lake. It is being held.
  • Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control. This fire has seen minimal fire activity over the past couple days.
  • Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 km west of Morin Lake and 1 km east of Bolkow Lake. It is not under control.
  • The fire hazard is moderate from North Bay to Pembroke. From Parry Sound going north, the hazard is high to extreme.

News Tidbits:

  • Not really funny, but funny to read that a resident of White River has been unable to get vehicle insurance through TD because of White River’s nearby forest fire
  • Five people are currently missing on a small sub that dove on the Titanic Sunday evening. Submersible tours are offered by OceanGate Expeditions, a U.S.-based company with operations in Newfoundland. The tours cost about $250,000 for a 3,800-metre dive down to the wreckage.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*