Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Trinity Sunday

“Today is Trinity Sunday. According to the lectionary, we celebrate the Triune God annually on the Sunday following Pentecost. We Christians believe in one God who exists as three distinct Persons: God, Christ, and the Holy Spirit. This concept may be difficult to understand mathematically, but the belief in the Trinity is very important to the Christian faith.

Around the fifth century, the church adopted the doctrine of the Trinity through the Athanasius Creed as follows

Now this is Christian faith.

We worship one God in Trinity,

and the Trinity in unity.

For the Father is one person,

the Son is another, and the Holy Spirit is another.

But the Godhead of the Father, of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit is all one.

The glory equal, the majesty co-eternal.”

Three Monks on an Island

Three Russian monks lived on a faraway island. Nobody ever went there, but one day their bishop decided to make a pastoral visit.

When he arrived, he discovered that the monks didn’t even know the Lord’s Prayer. So he spent all his time and energy teaching them the “Our Father” and then left, satisfied with his pastoral work.

But when his ship had left the island and was back in the open sea, he suddenly noticed the three hermits walking on the water —- in fact, they were running after the ship!

When they reached it, they cried, “Dear Father, we have forgotten the prayer you taught us.” The bishop, overwhelmed by what he was seeing and hearing, said, “But, dear brothers, how then do your pray?”

They answered, “Well, we just say, “Dear God, there are three of us and there are three of you, have mercy on us !”

The bishop, awestruck by their sanctity and simplicity, said, “Go back to your land and be at peace.”

A Parable by Leo Tolstoy

