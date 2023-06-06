Rock Island House Concert June 9th – Catriona Sturton & Alex Charbonneau

Rock Island is presenting a house concert on June 9th featuring Catriona Sturton & Alex Charbonneau from 7:30 – 9:30, Catriona Sturton is a Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She is a unique talent who straddles genres from pop to blues to her own ethereal style. 10” single We Bloom At Night b/w Mongoose Moan and Take a Walk, featuring Ray Angry and Giveton Gelin to be released in 2023

The House Concert & Dinner (only eight seats available) begins at 6 p.m. and is $30 per person. Call to reserve your seat.

The House Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. A donation of $20 per person and a can/donation for the Wawa Food Bank would be appreciated.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!