Power Outage Affects Wawa & Area – RESTORED

The Lower Mission now has power (10:52 p.m.) At 10:49 – Algoma Power tweeted that power has been restored to all customers that were affected.

Wawa has had power restored at 10:25 p.m.

Wawa-news has been told that power has been restored to the Upper Michipicoten River Village (10:31 p.m.)

At 7:44 p.m. Algoma Power reported that power had been restored to Dubreuilville. “Wawa and surrounding area continues to be without power due to Hydro One loss of power. Crews are responding to the Wawa area.”

Just after 5 p.m. a large storm went through the Wawa area. For unknown reasons at that time the power in the Wawa area went out, affecting Wawa, Michipicoten River Village, Dubreuilville.