Heavy Rainfall & Thunderstorms (Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa)

11:10 a.m. EDT Friday 2 June 2023

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. These thunderstorms will be very slow-moving and could produce very localized heavy rainfall with 30 to 60mm possible if they remain in place over one area.

Rainfall warnings may be issued as thunderstorms develop. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.