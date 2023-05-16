Celebration of Lift – Richard Marchand

Passed away on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at his home in White River.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Basil’s Church (Superior Street, White River) on Saturday August 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Praveen Kumar officiating.

A celebration of Richard’s life will follow at the Seniors’ Amenity Space (Durham Street, White River) from 11:30 a.m until 1:00 p.m.

A burial of his remains will take place at St. Basil’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to Canadian Wildlife Federation (350 Michael Cowpland Drive, Kanata, ON K2M 2W1).

(Photo credit to Grant Wiiloughan)