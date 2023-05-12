MATHIEU, Béatrice (née Fréchette) – Memorial Mass

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Béatrice (née Fréchette) Mathieu on Sunday October 2nd, 2022, at the age of 83 in Hearst after a long illness.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church, Wawa on Friday May 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Praveen Kumar officiating. A burial of her remains will follow at the Woodland Cemetery, Wawa.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.