With hundreds of Northern Ontarians on the waitlist for housing, NDP pushes feds. to respond to the housing crisis

On Tuesday, NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay) pushed the Liberals on their lack of action to address the growing housing crisis in the North. With support programs running out of funding, and hundreds of waitlists for homes, Angus is calling on the government to sit down with the various social services boards of the North and step up with funding.

“What we are seeing is a total social catastrophe,” he said in describing the situation in the Northern downtowns.

NDP candidate for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, Yuk-Sem Won expressed how heartbreaking it is to see how many people in her community struggle to get the housing and support they need.

“All levels of government need to be a part of the solution, we have hundreds of people waiting for supportive housing in Thunder Bay and they deserve somewhere safe to live,” Won said.

Angus pointed out that the DSAB boards in Timmins, Thunder Bay and Kenora have been working together with northern First Nations.

“The question they are asking is where is the federal government?”

Angus pushed Minister Patty Hajdu over the future of the Firekeepers Proposal in Timmins.

“This project is literally keeping homeless Indigenous people alive in Timmins. But its funding is running out. What is happening in the north is in the Minister’s backyard. She needs to show up and start taking this crisis seriously.”