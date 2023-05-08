East Algoma OPP – Youth Arrested after sexual assault

On May 5, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to an on-going sexual assault investigation in Elliot Lake.

In April 2023, the OPP’s East Algoma Crime Unit and uniform members received numerous sexual assault related complaints from multiple victims. All of the complainants reported being sexually assaulted by the same person, and as such an investigation commenced.

A 13-year-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age (nine counts)

Assault with a weapon

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 5, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding similar incidents are asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.