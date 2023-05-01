Ontario to Celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III

On May 6, 2023, Ontario will celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen. This historic occasion will mark the first coronation of a Canadian Head of State in seven decades.

To commemorate The King’s Coronation, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Premier Doug Ford, Speaker Ted Arnott, and Indigenous leaders will hold a flag raising ceremony, 21-gun salute, and drum circle at 11:15 a.m. on May 6. The ceremony will also include a special presentation of the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers. Members of the public are invited to attend; the event will also be available to view via livestream on the Government of Ontario YouTube Channel.

Following the ceremony, ‘Coronation Celebration: A Fun Royal Fair’ will be held on the South Lawn of Queen’s Park from noon to 6 p.m. Free family fun activities will include carnival rides and live entertainment. A ‘Taste of Ontario’ will provide complimentary food and beverages from Ontario farmers and processors. The Coronation Celebration is open to the public, free of charge.

Extending the celebrations across the province, 10 major cultural attractions and 39 provincial parks will offer free admission for day use. To find out more about the provincial parks, please visit Ontario Parks.

Participating cultural attractions

Cultural attractions offering free admission on May 6 include:

Participating provincial parks

39 provincial parks across Ontario will be open and offer free admission to the public. Find the list of open parks at Ontario Parks.