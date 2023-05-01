EC – Strong Winds Expected Today (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

4:38 a.m. EDT Monday 1 May 2023

Environment Canada warns that strong northerly wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected to develop this morning. These wind gusts are expected to diminish later tonight or Tuesday morning.

Gale warning in effect on Lake Superior.

Wind north 35 knots diminishing to north 30 Tuesday morning and to north 20 Tuesday evening. Waves 3 metres subsiding to 1 to 1.5 Tuesday evening. Periods of rain changing to periods of snow or rain this evening. Visibility 1 mile or less in precipitation.