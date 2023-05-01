East Algoma OPP – Assistance Requested in Boat Theft

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for assistance with regards to a boat theft that occurred at a Hydro One property on Arseneault Road in Blind River between April 15 and April 20, 2023.

The fence at the back of the property was cut and the boat was pulled off the trailer and through the fence. It looked to have been dragged through the bush and into the Mississauga River. The boat is a 16′ Stanley Uhaul, Hull Identification Number QMJ30403E919, Hydro One written on it, and had a 40hp Yamaha outboard motor.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.saultcrimestoppers.com

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.