CSC Nouvelon schools celebrate Catholic Education Week

Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools will celebrate Catholic Education Week under the theme “We Are Many, We Are One.” From April 30 to May 5, school boards across the province will promote the added value of a Catholic education and the overall excellence of Francophone Catholic schools.

Through various learning and identity-based activities, students and school staff will be able to widen their understanding of the role they play in transforming society through Christian values. With a view to broadening our students’ French-language Catholic footprint, parents and the media are invited to visit our schools and share these moments of discovery with us.

“Catholic Education Week is the ideal occasion for our schools to share all the great and grand things that we do,” said CSC Nouvelon President Ms. Suzanne Salituri. “Over and above schoolbooks and lessons, we provide our students with an opportunity to thrive each and every day in an environment that encourages the transmission of Catholic and cultural values. Our students are the bearers of hope for society and represent the future.”

CSC Nouvelon Director of Education and Secretary Treasurer Mr. Paul Henry added, “Parents are well aware of the added value that a French-language Catholic education provides for their children. This special week makes it possible for us to experience more deeply this special bond between our staff, our students and the community, and to acknowledge our French-language Catholic heritage.”

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon offers a French-language Catholic Educational Program that is widely recognized for its excellence. The CSC Nouvelon provides a quality learning environment and academic program that runs from early childhood to adult education, with some 5,900 students enrolled in 27 elementary, 1 virtual school and 10 secondary schools.