East Algoma OPP – Male charged after disturbance at landfill

On April 25, 2023, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the landfill site off Scott Road in Elliot Lake regarding a person trespassing.

The complainant had reported a man was on the property collecting material and refusing to leave at closing time. The property manager and police spoke to the male at length, but he was refusing to cooperate. The man was very irate as he was yelling and screaming obscenities. He then proceeded to get into his antique Jeep and revved the engine over and over while parked. The man then drove at a high rate of speed directly at a police cruiser and intentionally rammed it on the driver’s side. After that, he ran over a stop sign and re-entered the landfill site. He then retrieved a shovel from the front of his Jeep and threatened to kill police as he swung it towards officers. Eventually, police were able to resolve the situation peacefully and the man was arrested.

Robbie GIBBONS, 25 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault a peace officer with a weapon (three counts)

Resist peace officer

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Mischief – destroys or damages property (two counts)

Fail to leave premises when directed

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on April 26, 2023.