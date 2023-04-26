JACKSON, David Shawn

Peacefully passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre (Wawa) with Paula at his side on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 58 years. Cherished son of Sandra-Lea and the late Bob Jackson. David will be missed by the love of his life and best friend Paula and by her daughter Samantha (Josh Murphy). Adored grumpa of Paisley and Brody. Dear brother of Jayar (Racheal) and Brandy-Lea (Aaron). He will be missed by his good friends Mark and Lesley and by all the friends he has made in life including those he worked with at Provost. David’s “fur babies” Max and Kit will also miss him dearly.

We wish to thank Dr. Rassouli and staff at the Cancer Care Clinic (Sault Area Hospital), Troy Dereski, Sherry Egan, Dr. Oberai and all the wonderful caring nurses who took care of David at the Lady Dunn Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations made Tracy’s Dream (Sault Ste. Marie) would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.