Happenings at Wawa First United – Third Sunday of Easter

The message for this Sunday was based on Luke 24:33-35 Jesus’ appearance on the road to Emmaus. “Where do we find God? Where do we encounter Christ?

Just think of where Jesus was found after the resurrection. He was found in a cemetery garden, then in a room that was locked and shuttered, a room in which a group of men and women hid in fear for their lives. He was discovered on a dusty road outside the city and by the seashore cooking and serving a meal of bread and fish. We might think that some of these ordinary locations were special places, but it is really only our thinking that makes them seem special … it is the presence of Christ in those ordinary places that makes them special.

Christ is here today in this place. Christ will appear before you as you go about and talk and work with people around you. Yes, the disciples were a bit slow in recognizing the risen Christ…. they did not think he would appear to them, and we are like them in that respect.”

NOTICES:

There will be no Bible Study this week. The Lectionary readings for next Sunday are. Acts 2:42-47; Psalm 23; 1 Peter 2:19-26; John 10:1-10

Prayer Shawl group will meet May 6th from 3 -4 p.m. in the family room. All are welcome.

Thrift Shop: April 27th to May 1st. Please no more donations.

Min has successfully completed his final interview with the Candidacy Board and is ready for ordination. CONGRATULATIONS!

Anyone who has received the Broadview magazine, it is time to renew your subscription, $25. plus tax. Don’t miss out on a single issue of the magazine’s award-winning coverage of spirituality, social justice and ethical living as well as United Church news and perspectives.

All are welcome to join us on Sunday Morning at 11:00 a.m.