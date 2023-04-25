East Algoma OPP – Traffic stop leads to multiple bail violation charges

On April 22, 2023, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the City of Elliot Lake
Shortly after 11:30 p.m., police were alerted by the Automatic Licence Plate Recognition reader in the officer’s cruiser of an unlicensed driver associated to a red pick-up truck. A traffic stop was initiated as the red pick-up truck pulled into a driveway on Hillside Drive South. A query was conducted on the driver and was found to be in breach of several conditions of a release order as well as, giving a false name.
As a result, Christian CORMIER, 37 years-of-age from Spragge, was arrested and charged with:
- Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution or Obstruct Justice
- Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court (three counts)
- Drive While Under Suspension
- Drive Motor Vehicle, No Permit
- Fail to Have Insurance Card
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail Court in Blind River on April 23, 2023.
