Morning News – April 24

Apr 24, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A few flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High +2. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2. Wind chill -6 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Michael Mantha has reopened his office in Elliot Lake, and will resume holding his clinics
