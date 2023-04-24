Breaking News

Morning News – April 24

Apr 24, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A few flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High +2. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2. Wind chill -6 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Michael Mantha has reopened his office in Elliot Lake, and will resume holding his clinics
