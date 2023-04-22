Significant Snowfall Possible – (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

5:15 AM EDT Saturday 22 April 2023

Special Weather Statement in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Widespread precipitation associated with an approaching low-pressure system is expected to move into portions of northern Ontario beginning late this afternoon or evening and continuing into Sunday morning.

Over northeastern Ontario, the precipitation will likely begin as rain and change to snow this evening as colder air moves in. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible.

Confidence is low regarding the track and intensity of the weather system, and as a result, confidence in the snowfall amounts is also low. However, there is a potential for some regions to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow by Sunday afternoon.