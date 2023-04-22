Breaking News

Morning News – April 22

Apr 22, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries this morning. Periods of rain mixed with snow beginning near noon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High +4. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2. Wind chill -5 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • 321 evacuees from Kashechewan have arrived safely in Timmins with only a few more family members left to arrive.
  • The mayor of Cobalt resigned on Tuesday, citing online bullying. Mita Gibson, who is transgender and uses the pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them’.
  • The VW Group and PowerCo SE is investing $7B to build Volkswagen’s first overseas gigafactory to manufacture EV battery cells in St. Thomas
  • Patrick Stillar of Sudbury was found guilty of unlawfully hunting a moose Sept. 17, 2020, in the French River town of Alban. He was fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed. Timothy Stillar of Sudbury and Gordon Ridsdill of Lively pleaded guilty and were fined $2,500 each for possessing a calf moose that was unlawfully killed.

Provincial Announcements:

  • David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and MPP for Pickering—Uxbridge at 1 p.m. in Uxbridge
