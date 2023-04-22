Apr 22, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries this morning. Periods of rain mixed with snow beginning near noon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High +4. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2. Wind chill -5 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- 321 evacuees from Kashechewan have arrived safely in Timmins with only a few more family members left to arrive.
- The mayor of Cobalt resigned on Tuesday, citing online bullying. Mita Gibson, who is transgender and uses the pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them’.
- The VW Group and PowerCo SE is investing $7B to build Volkswagen’s first overseas gigafactory to manufacture EV battery cells in St. Thomas
- Patrick Stillar of Sudbury was found guilty of unlawfully hunting a moose Sept. 17, 2020, in the French River town of Alban. He was fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed. Timothy Stillar of Sudbury and Gordon Ridsdill of Lively pleaded guilty and were fined $2,500 each for possessing a calf moose that was unlawfully killed.
Provincial Announcements:
- David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and MPP for Pickering—Uxbridge at 1 p.m. in Uxbridge
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Marathon OPP – Traffic Complaint finds Impaired Driver - April 22, 2023
- Morning News – April 22 - April 22, 2023
- Significant Snowfall Possible – (White River – Dubreuilville) - April 22, 2023