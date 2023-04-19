East Algoma OPP – person with outstanding warrants arrested

On April 13, 2023, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Town of Blind River.
Shortly after 3:00 p.m., police observed a person known to them on Hudson Street that was wanted, and an arrest was made.
As a result, Amanda LECLAIR, 37 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:
· Fail to Attend for Court-as per undertaking.
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on April 14, 2023.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- SE OPP Wawa – Person Charged after Domestic Dispute - April 19, 2023
- Schreiber OPP – Two Youths sent to Hospital after altercation with multiple dogs - April 19, 2023
- East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after grocery store theft - April 19, 2023