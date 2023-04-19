East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after property dispute

On April 17, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a threats related occurrence in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported being threatened by a known person at a residence on Amsterdam Road stemming from a property dispute.

Rayon Wayne PALMER, 43 years-of-age, of Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 5, 2023.