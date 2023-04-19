East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after grocery store theft

On April 13, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a grocery store on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake in relation to a theft.
The complainant reported that a female had food items in her possession and departed the store without paying for them. Police attended and subsequently arrested the female.
Maigen PRISQUE, 29 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with theft under $5000 is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 5, 2023.
