Morning News – April 18

Apr 18, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill -12 this morning and -5 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill near -7.

News Tidbits:

  • Hwy 129 remains closed from Ranger Lake to Chapleau due to culvert work.
  • Hwy 556 remains closed from Searchmont to Ranger Lake due to flooding
  • Gateway Casinos, which operates in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and North Bay and in other cities across Ontario (14 casinos in total)), will be closed for the next few days due to a cyberattack
Brenda Stockton
