Breaking News

Freezing Rain Warning – Ended

Apr 17, 2023 at 09:21

At 9:15 a.m. Environment Canada ended the Freezing Rain Warning for Wawa, White River, Pukaskwa and Dubreuilville.

 

Apr 17, 2023 at 05:39

 

Freezing rain is expected to affect areas northwest of Wawa including communities along Highway 17. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

 

Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

At this time highways appear to be wet, and there are no bus cancellations. Hwy 129 remains closed from Ranger Lake to Chapleau due to culvert work.

 

 

Brenda Stockton
