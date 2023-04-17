Freezing Rain Warning – Ended

At 9:15 a.m. Environment Canada ended the Freezing Rain Warning for Wawa, White River, Pukaskwa and Dubreuilville.

At 5:16 a.m. Environment Canada continued the freezing rain warning that was issued at 12:43 a.m. Freezing rain with 5 mm of ice accretion is possible today.



Freezing rain is expected to affect areas northwest of Wawa including communities along Highway 17. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

At this time highways appear to be wet, and there are no bus cancellations. Hwy 129 remains closed from Ranger Lake to Chapleau due to culvert work.