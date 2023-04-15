WFD Open House

On April 13, 2023, the Wawa Fire Department held an open house from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The open house was focused on recruiting volunteer firefighters for the community. Chief Kevin Sabourin stated that he would like to add at least five new recruits to the municipality’s current roster. The information session was meant to answer any person’s questions about what is involved and the commitment required.

Chief Sabourin explained that an individual’s decision to become a volunteer firefighter is an important and tough decision that involves not just them but also their families, their spouses and children. Unlike a paid firefighter where one completes daily shifts then goes back home to their family; a volunteer is basically always on shift. This means time away from the family for training, and the possibility that personal family plans being interrupted because of the need to respond to a call for service.

If you are an individual looking for that community-oriented adventure and would love to serve your community whether you are single or with family; this may be for you. Contact Chief Sabourin he will be more than happy to assist you and answer any questions.