Morning News – April 14

Apr 14, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy before morning. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- Algoma Family Services and its community partners in Sault Ste. Marie are announcing the opening of a new Live-In Treatment program for youth experiencing complex mental health or addiction challenges.
- The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising that a flood warning is in effect for the Goulais River.
Provincial Announcements:
- John Yakabuski, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks at 10 a.m. in Wasaga Beach
