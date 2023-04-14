Breaking News

Morning News – April 14

Apr 14, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy before morning. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low zero.

News Tidbits:

  • Algoma Family Services and its community partners in Sault Ste. Marie are announcing the opening of a new Live-In Treatment program for youth experiencing complex mental health or addiction challenges.
  • The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising that a flood warning is in effect for the Goulais River.

Provincial Announcements:

  • John Yakabuski, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks at 10 a.m. in Wasaga Beach
