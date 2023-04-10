Morning News – April 10

Apr 10, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 8. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 1 with temperature rising to plus 4 by morning.
News Tidbits:
- It may be a secret to the rest of the world, but many in the Wawa area know of North America’s last Budd car that travels between White River and Sudbury. The three-hour immersive documentary aired, without interruption, on April 7, 2023 on TVO and is still available at tvo.org and the TVO YouTube channel if you missed it.
- Ben Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials has died at the age of 103, April 7, 2023 in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was 27, when he became the chief prosecutor in 1947 in which 22 former commanders were charged with war crimes. All the defendants were convicted.
