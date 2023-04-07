Morning News – April 7

Apr 7, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 15 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Hwy 631 is reduced to one lane in the White River area (Tedder River Bridge) due to a disabled vehicle.
- Icebreaking operations on Lake Huron in the North Channel, will begin on or around April 8, 2023. The purpose of these operations is to break up the ice to allow commercial vessels safe access to community ports.
- Based on guidance from Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is recommending high-riskindividuals receive their next COVID-19 booster dose this spring.
