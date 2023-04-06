Morning News – April 6

Apr 6, 2023 at 07:56
Weather: Winter Weather Travel Advisory
- Today – Flurries at times heavy and snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature steady near -3. Wind chill near -13. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – A few flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local blowing snow early this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this evening then light after midnight. Low -10. Wind chill near -13.
News Tidbits:
- Ontario is helping thousands of additional families reduce their energy use and save money by updating the eligibility for the Energy Affordability Program. Now a four-person household with a before-tax income of $84,872, or a couple with a before-tax income of $60,014, is now eligible for support through the Energy Affordability Program.
