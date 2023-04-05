Morning News – April 5

Apr 5, 2023 at 07:56
Weather: Freezing Rain Warning
- Today – Periods of ice pellets mixed with snow changing to freezing rain this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain late this morning and this afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High +3. Wind chill -13 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of freezing rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60% chance of rain showers or flurries late this evening and after midnight. A few flurries beginning overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 this evening. Temperature rising to +8 this evening then falling. Wind chill -11 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The weather is particularly nasty today. Buses have been cancelled in the Algoma District. Schools in the Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin Island areas are closed Wednesday for all four boards and buses cancelled due to freezing rain. Lakehead Public Schools, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and the French Catholic Board announce classrooms will be closed for the day, citing student and staff safety. Lakehead University has also cancelled all in-person classes on its Thunder Bay campus. Hwy 11/17 West of Kakabeka Falls, near Holland Road lanes may be blocked due to a jackknifed transport. There has been a power outage on St. Joseph Island.
- The Ontario government is investing an additional $202 million annually through the Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supportive Housing Program to help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness and to support community organizations delivering supportive housing.
Provincial Announcements:
- Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Doug Downey, Attorney General, will be joined by Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Housing at 9 a.m. in London
