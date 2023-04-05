Morning News – April 5

The weather is particularly nasty today. Buses have been cancelled in the Algoma District. Schools in the Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin Island areas are closed Wednesday for all four boards and buses cancelled due to freezing rain. Lakehead Public Schools, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and the French Catholic Board announce classrooms will be closed for the day, citing student and staff safety. Lakehead University has also cancelled all in-person classes on its Thunder Bay campus. Hwy 11/17 West of Kakabeka Falls, near Holland Road lanes may be blocked due to a jackknifed transport. There has been a power outage on St. Joseph Island.