Heavy Snow Possible (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

At 5:08 a.m. Environment Canada warned that heavy snow is expected tonight due to a winter storm that will move through northeastern Ontario overnight into Saturday. A sharp boundary of heavy snow is expected, and depending on the track of the system some areas may receive snowfall accumulations of 15 cm or more while other areas receive far less.

There remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow. Warnings or winter weather travel advisories may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.