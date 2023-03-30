Morning News – March 30

The NOHA Division A U15 Champions, the Chapleau Huskies are winning against the Nickle City Sons are headed to London to play in the OHF Championships in April. Four local players joined the team this year & the WMHA offers congratulations and good luck in London:



Mavrik Chabot – Dubreuilville

Dominic Bernard – Dubreuilville

Braeden Bernath – Wawa

Owen McGregor – Wawa