Morning News – March 30

Mar 30, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 60% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High -3. Wind chill -22 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -8. Wind chill near -11.
News Tidbits:
- The NOHA Division A U15 Champions, the Chapleau Huskies are winning against the Nickle City Sons are headed to London to play in the OHF Championships in April. Four local players joined the team this year & the WMHA offers congratulations and good luck in London:
- Mavrik Chabot – Dubreuilville
Dominic Bernard – Dubreuilville
Braeden Bernath – Wawa
Owen McGregor – Wawa
- Don’t forget as you start planning for summer holidays and camping in LSPP and Pancake Bay – the maximum permitted stay in these parks will now be 14 nights.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, in Hamilton at 10:00 a.m.
