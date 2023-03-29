Breaking News

Men’s Curling – March 29

Teams Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Total Points Position
McCoy 1 1 2 5
Fahrer 3 1 4 1
Hale 2 1 3 3
Terris 3 1 4 1
Mitrikas 1 1 2 5
Morris 2 1 3 3

 

3 = Win
2 = Tie
1 = Loss

 

Men’s Round Robin Playoffs continue tonight. In the event of a tie at the end of the Round Robin, there will be a draw to the button for teams competing for first and second position. Each player on a team will throw one rock (unswept), and points counted. Next team throws their four rocks back and count their points.

Points:

  • Touching the button = 5 points
  • Touching 4′ = 4 points
  • Touching 8′ = 3 points
  • Touching 12′ = 2 points
  • Behind the centre line – still in play = 1 point
Date Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
20-Mar McCoy vs Terris Fahrer vs Mitrikas Hale vs Morris
27-Mar Hale vs Terris McCoy vs Mitrikas Fahrer vs Morris
29-Mar Hale vs Mitrikas Fahrer vs Terris McCoy vs Morris

 

The final Games for Men’s and Ladies Season Curling is tonight, Wednesday, March 29th at 7:00 p.m.

 

Don’t forget the Men’s 73rd Bonspiel starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31st with 16 teams vying for the win.

 

