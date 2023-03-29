Men’s Curling – March 29

|Teams
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Game 3
|Total Points
|Position
|McCoy
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Fahrer
|3
|1
|4
|1
|Hale
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Terris
|3
|1
|4
|1
|Mitrikas
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Morris
|2
|1
|3
|3
|3 = Win
|2 = Tie
|1 = Loss
Men’s Round Robin Playoffs continue tonight. In the event of a tie at the end of the Round Robin, there will be a draw to the button for teams competing for first and second position. Each player on a team will throw one rock (unswept), and points counted. Next team throws their four rocks back and count their points.
Points:
- Touching the button = 5 points
- Touching 4′ = 4 points
- Touching 8′ = 3 points
- Touching 12′ = 2 points
- Behind the centre line – still in play = 1 point
|Date
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|20-Mar
|McCoy vs Terris
|Fahrer vs Mitrikas
|Hale vs Morris
|27-Mar
|Hale vs Terris
|McCoy vs Mitrikas
|Fahrer vs Morris
|29-Mar
|Hale vs Mitrikas
|Fahrer vs Terris
|McCoy vs Morris
The final Games for Men’s and Ladies Season Curling is tonight, Wednesday, March 29th at 7:00 p.m.
Don’t forget the Men’s 73rd Bonspiel starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31st with 16 teams vying for the win.
