TARINI, Beverley

It is with great sadness that we announce that on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Mrs. Beverley Tarini (nee Bell), a long-time resident of White River, passed away peacefully at Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa at the age of 78. Bev was raised in Heron Bay, Ontario and moved to White River when she married Dino in the late 1960’s. Bev worked many years as a Canadian Red Cross Homemaker before retiring.

Bev loved spending time with friends and family. She loved her cats and rescuing as many as possible. She enjoyed the outdoors; working in her yard planting flowers or spending time at the camp on Tukanee Lake. When Bev made it to the city she enjoyed heading to the casino for some slot machine play.

Bev will be greatly missed by her children Tim (Annette), Tina (Ken) and Tammy, her grandchildren Stacey (Kevin), Kyle, Madison and Mikayla, and her great-grandchildren Bryce and Brynlee. She will be lovingly remembered by Denise Archambeault and James Hamel.

We’d like to send a special thank you to the remarkable people who helped make the last few years easier for Bev. Thank you, Marg and Mickey McMillan, Carol Robinson, Cheryl Price and Tammy Belisle.

As per Bev’s wish, no service will be held at this time. A small celebration of her life for family will be held during this summer.

Bev enjoyed supporting local children as they involved themselves in school, sports or other endeavours. Friends are asked, in lieu of flowers, to make donations to your local children’s organization or animal rescue.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa